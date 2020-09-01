President Donald Trump blasted Matt Drudge Tuesday for a banner on the Drudge Report about the president’s denial he went to Walter Reed after having mini-strokes.

To briefly recap, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt has a new book out with some detail about that Walter Reed visit. After the president railed against rumors he had mini-strokes, Schmidt said his book “says nothing about mini-strokes.”

The Trump campaign subsequently pointed to a tweet from CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart asking if Trump had a stroke, demanding the network fire him.

Drudge, meanwhile, led the site with Trump’s denial, also including a video of the president dragging his leg a bit awkwardly.

The Drudge banner got attention on social media and eventually made its way to the president himself, who tweeted, “Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s ‘candidate’.”

Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fake News report on Mini-Strokes is incorrect. Possibly thinking about himself, or the other party’s “candidate”. https://t.co/9FraoFqOKq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Drudge has been criticized in the past year by some high-profile conservatives saying he’s turned on Trump. After the president went after Drudge in April and suggested his traffic has been dropping, Drudge issued a rare public statement in response to refute that claim.

