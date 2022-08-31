Trump Lawyer, Former OAN Host Christina Bobb Under Fire After Reportedly Signing Letter Claiming Trump Had No More Classified Docs

Former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Christina Bobb, reportedly signed a letter declaring all materials taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the National Archives, an action which could land Bobb in all kinds of legal trouble.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explained the timeline on Tuesday night of the events which may require Bobb to hire her own lawyer very soon.

O’Donnell notes that the National Archives, after a lengthy process, managed to retrieve some items taken by Trump in January and after realizing they did not get everything they were after went back to his private Florida home in June to collect the rest.

“And so, the national archives got the Justice Department involved and federal prosecutors working with FBI agents issued a subpoena for all the rest of the records that could be remaining at Donald Trump’s home and in early June, federal prosecutors and FBI agents visited Donald Trump’s home in a scheduled visit with Donald Trump’s lawyers, where Donald Trump’s lawyers handed over even more documents to return to the archive,” O’Donnell explains.

Trump was legally required to hand over all documents from the executive office of the president under the Presidential Records Act.

“And then, one of the trump lawyers, Christina Bobb actually signed a written statement saying, that’s all the right material we have here,” he added.

“Signed her name to that. No more government records, no more classified material left in the home after that day in June,” he added, a statement which the Department of Justice has made absolutely clear is false.

On Tuesday night, the DOJ released yet another bombshell legal filing, which included a photo of materials marked “classified” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August. The filing also released part of the letter reportedly signed by Bobb.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti commented, “DOJ notes that Trump’s attorney and the custodian there did not assert executive privilege or claim Trump declassified the documents, and the lawyer signed a certification (see below) that all the documents were provided.”

10/ DOJ notes that Trump’s attorney and the custodian there did not assert executive privilege or claim Trump declassified the documents, and the lawyer signed a certification (see below) that all the documents were provided. (Reportedly Christina Bobb signed the certification.) pic.twitter.com/yFiZttSkUT — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 31, 2022

The latest revelations led pundits, lawyers, and journalists all to note just how much legal trouble Bobb, who is a former anchor on the far-right One America News Network, is likely in.

Political reporter Emily Singer comments, “Christina Bobb is either going to be indicted for perjury, or have to turn on Trump and say she swore all the documents were turned over because he told her so.”

“Has Christina Bobb hired her own lawyer yet?” asked national security lawyer Bradley Moss, who also joked that MAGA now stands for “Make. Attorneys. Get. Attorneys.”

Christina Bobb is either going to be indicted for perjury, or have to turn on Trump and say she swore all the documents were turned over because he told her so. — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 31, 2022

MAGA. Make. Attorneys. Get. Attorneys. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 31, 2022

Attorney Don Lewis noted Bobb now joins the ranks of other legally compromised Trump lawyers.

“Christina Bobb joins Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, and Michael Cohen as Trump World lawyers who’ve ended up with their law licenses and/or freedom at risk,” Lewis commented.

Christina Bobb joins Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis and Michael Cohen as Trump World lawyers who’ve ended up with their law licenses and/or freedom at risk. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 23, 2022

Hey Christina Bobb pic.twitter.com/6G410P3yvK — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 31, 2022

It’s hard to believe but perfectly true that Christina Bobb’s most recent tweet is about Hillary’s emails. (Bobb is reportedly the Trump lawyer who signed a letter attesting that all sensitive documents had been returned – right before the FBI raid found 33 more boxes.) pic.twitter.com/r8KjWbBpxF — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) August 31, 2022

Has Christina Bobb hired her own lawyer yet? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 31, 2022

Halliday, Trusty, and Corcoran signed Trump’s 8/22 filing. Based on the DOJ filing, pp. 4-6 contains multiple misrepresentations. If true, the judge should make a Florida disciplinary bar referral as to Halliday and deny Trusty’s and Corcoran’s motions to practice in her court — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) August 31, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com