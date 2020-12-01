Joe diGenova, one of the lawyers involved in President Donald Trump’s legal fight over the election, came under serious criticism for his comments about executing former DHS official Chris Krebs.

To briefly recap: Krebs was publicly defending the security of the 2020 election and publicly debunking some of the conspiracies going around, including ones pushed by the president and his allies. Trump subsequently fired Krebs, who appeared on 60 Minutes this week.

After his 60 Minutes appearance, the president went after Krebs again, and then on Newsmax last night, diGenova actually said, “That guy is a Class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered, taken out at dawn and shot.”

Krebs suggested Tuesday morning he is planning legal action against diGenova over his disturbing comments, saying, “I’m not going to give them the benefit of knowing how I’m reacting to this. They can know that there are things coming, though.”

diGenova has now responded and said in a statement obtained by CNN that his comments about executing a former DHS official were sarcasm.

“It was obvious that my remarks were sarcastic and made in jest. I, of course, wish Mr. Krebs no harm. This was hyperbole in a political discourse,” diGenova said.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah told CNN’s Jake Tapper that diGenova’s comments were “wildly inappropriate”:

About Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova calling for violence against former DHS official @C_C_Krebs, White House Communications Director @Alyssafarah tells me: “That statement was wildly inappropriate.” https://t.co/m98jJNetJf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 1, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]