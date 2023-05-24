Trump Lawyer Lets Out a Laugh When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says ‘I’m a Neutral Party In This’

Trump attorney Alina Habba let out a guffaw when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said “I would say I’m a neutral party in this” during an interview in response to something Habba said.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Collins interviewed Habba on a number of topics, including the cryptic letter ex-President Donald Trump’s team sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a meeting.

Habba had no information but did use the questions to go on a lengthy screed attacking cases against her client that ended with an assertion that appeared to make Collins defensive — that Americans “want to see us be able to be on different sides of the coin, disagree.”

When Collins felt the need to note her impartiality in an aside, Habba laughed:

KAITLAN COLLINS: But I want to talk about this letter from the two other attorneys on the former president’s legal team that they sent last night or they sent yesterday requesting a meeting with the attorney general, Merrick Garland, to talk about the special counsel’s investigation. I’m assuming it’s the documents investigation. Do they want to meet with the attorney general, or do they want to meet with the special counsel, Jack Smith here?

ALINA HABBA: I’m not part of that team, so I’m actually not sure what the intent was there. I have no idea.

KAITLAN COLLINS: The assumption is that it means they believe they could be prepared to have an indictment.

ALINA HABBA: Yeah, I’m not going to assume.

I’ll tell you one thing. What I’ve seen with the weaponization in the justice system, what I’ve seen with what came out with the Durham report, what came out with something that I personally litigated and I’ve seen this and we have we can’t deny the fact that there is a dual system of justice. There’s a little bit of not a little bit there’s a lot of selective prosecution.

And I can’t speak to that case in particular. But I can tell you, as his attorney, as somebody who does see how he’s treated differently than a lot of my other clients and I have other high-profile clients. I don’t see this.

So whatever it is on any of these cases, I think the theme is that we need to clean up the justice system. We need to clean up politically motivated judges, and we need to say, okay, there is a court system in place, there is a justice system in place to protect the American people. And I know that that’s what Donald Trump wants to do to come in, clean it up and get this back to the right track, because you and I, being able to sit here today is exactly what the country wants.

They want to see us be able to be on different sides of the coin, disagree. But at the end of the day, nobody should be treated differently than anybody else. And I think that he is.

KAITLAN COLLINS: Yeah, well, I would say I’m a neutral party in this.

ALINA HABBA: (laughs)

KAITLAN COLLINS:But when it comes to the documents, and there is also a special counsel investigating Biden’s documents as well. So when you argue there’s a dual system of justice here, that’s from Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who appointed that as well, is there a sense inside the legal team that something has happened that has that prompted the ask for this meeting?

ALINA HABBA: I have no. I truly when I tell you I’m not on that case, my hands are full up here with Letitia James and some of my other lawsuits.

KAITLAN COLLINS: So no sense from your end of whether this means that you, the Trump legal team, believes that the special counsel’s investigation pertaining to the documents is coming to an end.

ALINA HABBA: No, I have I have no sense. My knowledge is the same as you. Unfortunately, I have no inside baseball knowledge on that.