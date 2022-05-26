Trump Loses Appeal, Must Give Depositions With Don Jr., Ivanka for NY Attorney General’s Investigation

An appellate court in New York ruled that former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must testify for the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

The court released a ruling obtained by media outlets which reported the three Trumps must sit for depositions in the investigation of the Trump Organization’s suspected financial fraud. The Trumps have all ignored subpoenas issued in the case, and the former president recently paid the New York attorney general’s office $110,000 in an attempt to overturn Letitia James’ motion to hold him in contempt.

“The political campaign and other public statements made by OAG about appellants do not support the claim that OAG initiated, or is using, the subpoenas in this civil investigation to obtain testimony solely for use in a criminal proceeding or in a manner that would otherwise improperly undermine appellants’ privilege against self-incrimination,” the decision said, according to a report from ABC News.

James posted her own statement on Twitter.

“A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath,” she said. “Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

#BREAKING: A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) May 26, 2022

Trump has repeatedly appealed and lashed out at the investigations by claiming James (who is Black) is “racist,” and her inquiry, politically motivated. The former president is also facing a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for alleged tax fraud by his company.

