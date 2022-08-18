Trump Made Millions Off the FBI Raid of Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump made millions off last week’s FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to The Washington Post.

Post reporters Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf, citing “two people familiar with the figures,” reported on Wednesday that Trump’s political action committee, Save America, raked in $1 million in just a few days.

Dawsey and Arnsdorf reported:

The daily hauls jumped from a level of $200,000 to $300,000 that had been typical in recent months, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information. The donations stayed unusually high for several more days and are still above average, both of these people said, though they have leveled off in recent days. There are more contributors than usual, these people said, and the average donation has climbed.

Save America has taken in over $100 million since Trump left office in January 2021.

“Trump as a candidate and fundraiser has always had an impressively dedicated set of constituents who are particularly mobilized by anger,” Fordham University professor Jessica Baldwin-Philippi, whose specialty is civic media and political communication, told the Post. “A threat, a negative, a time when you lose, can actually be lucrative.”

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago consisted of agents confiscating classified information that Trump allegedly took when he left the White House. Among numerous things, Trump is being investigated for possibly violating the Espionage Act. A hearing over whether the affidavit behind that led to the search warrant is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

