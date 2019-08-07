President Donald Trump lashed out at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, mocking his Hispanic nickname and telling him to “be quiet” about the mass shooting this past weekend in the former Texas Congressman’s hometown of El Paso.

Calling the nickname O’Rourke uses “phony” — his given name is Robert Francis O’Rourke — and saying he is “even more embarrassed” by his Democratic primary poll numbers, Trump admonished O’Rourke to “respect the victims & law enforcement — & be quiet!”

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

It’s not surprising that Trump would target O’Rourke. In the wake of the mass shooting in his hometown, the former Congressman from El Paso had visited many shooting victims in the hospital and, afterward, offered a damning assessment of the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. “Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist!” The El Paso shooter infamously invoked some of the same language that the president has used about an “invasion” of migrants in his racist, hate-filled manifesto.

Trump’s claim about O’Rourke’s presidential candidacy is also inaccurate. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, O’Rourke currently has three percent support nationally, not one percent, and he has already passed the polling and donor threshold to qualify for the next Democratic debate in September.

Photo credit Mark Wilson, Getty Images.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com