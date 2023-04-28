Trump Mourns Ouster of Tucker, Who Called Him ‘A Demonic Force’: ‘He Was Telling The Truth’ While Other Hosts Are ‘Lying’

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Tucker Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News, calling the decision a “shame” in a new interview.

The conversation took place on the Thursday night edition of Triggered with Donald Trump Jr. where Trump spoke about his new book Letters to Trump and the latest news in politics. A clip from the discussion began circulating Twitter via Benny Johnson.

“I think it’s a shame what happened to Tucker. He had the number one show — he was doing great, his show’s very interesting and he was out there in the sense that he was telling the truth. To me the other ones are out there because they’re lying and they’re hiding and they’re afraid to talk,” Trump said.

“In my opinion, Fox would not have had any award — the first thing they needed is a new law firm, but if you think about it, it’s a platform. People go and they talk about the platform, whether it’s elections or anything else, and they say the election was good, the election was bad. Everybody talks,” Trump said regarding the case brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems.

Trump suggested the news network would have been successful in the lawsuit had their lawyers “talked about free speech.”

“They basically said the person holding the platform is libel. This was the craziest case I’ve ever heard. And to pay almost $800 million dollars and they have other cases,” Trump said.

“To a company that’s tiny, right? I mean, if there’s liability and you do damage, it’s based on what the company’s actually worth. This seems like it’s worth multiple times what the company could ever possibly be worth, and yet they were willing to pay it…” Trump Jr. added, suggesting it was a tactic in order to avoid Rupert Murdoch having to testify.

“I don’t know how they could have lost the case if they had lawyers that would’ve talked about free speech and have had lawyers that would’ve talked about platforms. It’s a news platform that means every time somebody goes on the news, if they say something and if it’s wrong, CBS or NBC Fake News or ABC Fake News, any of them — any of these, groups or outlets or platforms are gonna be responsible for whatever is said. It’s ridiculous. You won’t have any news — they ought to close up their news shows right now. So I think losing Tucker, having Tucker not be there, is gonna have a big impact and a very negative impact on Fox,” Trump concluded.

Trump’s defense of Carlson comes months after leaked text messages revealed Carlson’s true feelings about the former president. Information released in the case between Fox News and Dominion exposed some of Tucker’s text messages where he said “I hate him passionately,” regarding Trump and even referred to him as “a demonic force.”

Watch above via Triggered with Donald Trump Jr.

