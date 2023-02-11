Trump Niece Mary Trump Calls Biden Speech ‘The Greatest State of the Union Address Ever Given By a President’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, gushed over President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, calling it “the greatest State of the Union address ever given by a president.”

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump — a strident Trump critic — opened the show by slamming Republicans who heckled Biden, and contrasted their behavior with what she said was the best SOTU ever:

MARY TRUMP: Why did– I’m making him more Irish. President Biden. And the contrast between that and the behavior of some of the members of Congress.

MARY TRUMP: Where we are going to look at the three or four most egregious things that have been done by Kevin McCarthy’s house. This week. And boy, just the State of the Union alone could keep us talking for the whole 30 minutes. That was one of the most egregious things I’ve ever seen. We had, on the one hand, what was, in my opinion, the greatest State of the Union address ever given by a president, at least in modern times. I confess I don’t like States of the Union. I find them… Hey, Kurt.

Mary circled back later in the show to slam the “disrespectful” behavior of Republicans during the speech:

MARY TRUMP: But before we go, so I want to wrap up by going back to the Republican behavior at the State of the Union. I thought it fascinating, but it’s also, it’s been a trend. I mean, again, as you pointed out earlier, there’s a stark contrast between what members of Congress were like on the right in the aughts, say, late nineties, aughts and how things have devolved. But that’s a process that happened over time. Like this behavior in the chamber was as bad as it’s been. But what’s his name? It started with a Republican saying to President Obama, “You lie.”

KURT BARDELLA: Joe Wilson of South Carolina.

MARY TRUMP: When Barack Obama was actually telling the truth about something. So it I’m not particularly averse to having the president mix it up with members who maybe disagree with him. But what we saw was just such disrespect, not just to President Biden, but to people who were there, who’d lost loved ones, to drug abuse, who’d lost loved ones to police violence. Who had been through these extraordinarily tragic experiences in their lives. And they couldn’t. They couldn’t leave it alone. How do we. Do we just let them keep doing it and, you know, keep giving them rope or…

KURT BARDELLA: Yeah, I mean, this is definitely a situation where if you give someone enough rope, they’ll hang themselves. What’s almost comical about this is that in the lead-up to the State of the Union address, there were all these stories in DC media about how McCarthy had met with this caucus. There were going to be no antics, no disrespect. He told everyone to basically keep their shit together. And that was the narrative coming out of McCarthy camp, heading into the State of the Union. So to set the expectation that it was going to be business as usual and then to have it completely implode and, you know, become Marjorie Taylor Greene with her Cruella Deville knockoff outfit on.

MARY TRUMP: Her date, The the balloon.

KURT BARDELLA: Yeah. Right. Which is, you know, the only balloon that we’re talking about that we’re surely not going to find any intelligence of any kind. It’s like, how could you allow that to happen? Republicans, like for Democrats were like, oh my God, you, you morons just became the best prop that Joe Biden could have ever hoped for. And you just put on you overshadowed your own Republican response to the State of the Union address with these antics. No one gives a rip about what Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. I’ll be honest, I didn’t even watch it. Didn’t feel the need to.

MARY TRUMP: Not a masochist, at least in that way.