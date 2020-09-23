Trump Now Leads Biden in Florida, Arizona, According to Washington Post-ABC Poll

President Donald Trump is leading polls in Florida and Arizona, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls.

Trump enjoys support from 51 percent of likely voters in Florida compared to 47 percent who support Democratic presidential Joe Biden, according to the polls published Wednesday. Trump leads Biden 49-48 percent in Arizona.

The surveys suggest voters especially approve of his handling of the economy: 54 percent of Floridians approve of his handling in that area compared to 43 percent who disapprove. Arizonans said they approved of his handling of the economy by an even greater margin, 57-42 percent.

The surveys were conducted from Sept. 15-20, covering three days before and two days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The margin of error for both was plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

The polling also indicated a close Senate race in Arizona, with Democratic nominee Mark Kelly leading Sen. Martha McSally (R) by one point, 49-48 percent.

WaPo-ABC’s final tracking poll numbers in 2016 found Hillary Clinton leading Trump in the general election by 4 points, 47-43 percent, though she ultimately won the popular vote by just 2 points.

Trump won Arizona by roughly 4 percent in 2016, and Florida by about 2 percent, but recent polling had shown him trailing Biden in both places this year.

