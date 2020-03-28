Trump Now Says He’ll Make Decision ‘Very Shortly’ About NY Quarantine That Cuomo Hasn’t Heard of and Doesn’t Want

Speaking at the Norfolk, VA send-off ceremony for the Navy’s hospital ship headed to NYC, President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated remarks he’d made earlier both to reporters and on Twitter that he is considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Saturday, Trump said that “there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts, and Connecticut.”

When asked about the possibility of a quarantine, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the president hadn’t mentioned it to him, despite Trump’s remarks, and that he wasn’t sure how a quarantine could be “legally enforceable” or what it would accomplish “from a medical point view.”

Despite Cuomo’s rejection of the idea, during his remarks in Norfolk the President said he was going to move forward with a decision.

He first offered a reminder “about the CDC’s latest guidance” on travel from New York to other states. “If you are from the New York metropolitan area, and you travel elsewhere, we need you to self-quarantine for 14 days to help us contain the spread of the virus.”

“I am now considering, and will make a decision very quickly, very shortly, a quarantine, because it’s such a hot area, of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Trump. “We’ll be announcing that one way or the other fairly soon.”

“This does not apply to people, such as truckers from outside the New York area, who are making deliveries or simply transiting through. It won’t affect trade in any way,” he said.

Trump did not mention consulting with or even speaking to Gov. Cuomo before making the decision himself.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

