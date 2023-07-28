Trump Oddly Argues Jack Smith Can’t Charge Him For Jan. 6th as He Was Already Impeached For It

Former President Donald Trump made the odd claim on Friday that Special Counsel Jack Smith can’t charge him for crimes related to his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election and the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!” Trump raged on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s lawyers met with Smith’s legal team earlier in the week to discuss the case. Trump subsequently put out a statement on Truth Social denying that a third criminal indictment was imminent, although most legal analysts and observers believe one is coming soon.

“An indictment would be the third one for the former president, who was indicted last month on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment from the Manhattan DA charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels,” noted ABC News of the historic nature of the charges against Trump.

Notably, a conviction in a Senate impeachment trial would remove a federal office holder from their office and would not preclude additional criminal charges. Only eight people, all federal judges, have been impeached by the House and convicted in the U.S. Senate. Fifty-seven U.S. senators, including 7 Republicans, voted to convict Trump in the February 2021 trial, ten votes short of the 67 needed to convict.

