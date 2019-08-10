Trump Official Implies Hillary Clinton Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed Minutes After News Breaks

An official in the administration of President Donald Trump implied that former former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is responsible for Jeffrey Epstein‘s death just minutes after news of Epstein’s apparent suicide broke.

Shortly after reports of Epstein’s death began to circulate, Trump administration HUD official Lynne Patton posted a message to Instagram featuring a screenshot of an Epstein story, along with the message “Hillary’d!! 😳 P.S. Let me know when I’m supposed to feel badly about this… #VinceFosterPartTwo”.

The message drew immediate attention from journalists like Sam Stein and Maggie Haberman.

Had to anticipate conspiracy theories but here we have a Trump official-and a notable one at that- saying Clinton was behind this just minutes after the news broke. https://t.co/gcU31Bieqh — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 10, 2019

The Instagram reaction to Epstein’s suicide from Lynne Patton, Trump-appointed regional director. See caption – pic.twitter.com/4Dtx6LaX4W — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 10, 2019

Patton’s reference to Vince Foster is shorthand among conspiracy theorists for the false claim that the Clintons were involved in a death that was repeatedly investigated and ruled a suicide.

Conspiracy theories of varying degrees abounded on social media following the Epstein news, but one from a Trump official is particularly noteworthy.

