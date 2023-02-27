Trump Ordered His WH Staff to Call Disney Demanding Jimmy Kimmel Tone Down ‘Trump-Trashing,’ Per Report

Former President Donald Trump was not a fan of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s unrelenting jokes and had the White House reach out to Disney in an ill-fated attempt to try and stop him according to a new report.

Per Rolling Stone, during 2018, Trump was very displeased with Kimmel’s jokes and phone calls were made to Disney executives by White House officials looking to have the host tone down his “Trump-trashing.”

According to two former Trump administration officials cited by Rolling Stone, “Trump felt that Kimmel had… been ‘very dishonest and doing things that [Trump] would have once sued over.'”

“Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it so we had to do something…It was doing something, mostly, to say to [Trump], ‘Hey, we did this,'” a third anonymous official stated.

Kimmel has never shied away from criticizing the former president during his time in office and after. In an interview from last November, Kimmel said he had lost half his fan base since he began going after Trump. The ABC late night host made his comment during an interview with Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal on his podcast Naked Lunch:

“Does ABC ever say to you, ‘Hey, could you not just attack this side and lay off a little bit? Cause we are gonna lose those people?’” Rosenthal asked Kimmel said, “There was at one time, maybe, I don’t know, like right around the beginning of this whole like Trump thing where — ” “This is now eight years ago?” Rosenthal inquired. “Yeah. Something like that. Maybe not quite that long ago that that was like kind of hinted at,” Kimmel responded. But I just said, ‘Listen, I get it. I mean, I don’t disagree. I mean, you’re right. I have lost half of my fans — maybe more than that,’” Kimmel said. “I mean, when I, you know, 10 years ago, among like Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” he continued. “You know, at least according to the research that they did. And I get it, if that’s what they want to do, I just said, ‘Listen, if that’s what you wanna do, I understand and I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. So, you know, if you want somebody else to host the show, then that’s fine. That’s okay with me. I’m just not gonna do it like that.’”

