Trump Posts Supporter’s Idea For Revenge Over Arrest Threat: ‘They Want a War? Let’s Give It To Them’

Former President Donald Trump posted a supporter’s call for retribution over the potential arrest he faces — with the provocative message “They Want a War? Let’s Give It To Them.”

Trump has been stoking a firestorm ever since reports emerged that various law enforcement agencies would be meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s probe over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Tuesday night, Trump threw some more fuel on the fire with a post on his Truth Social platform in which he posted a screed from Trump supporter Wayne Allyn Root entitled “Democrats Want to Indict & Arrest President Trump. They Want a War? Let’s Give It To Them.”

The link leads to a falsehood-riddled commentary urging “red city DAs and red state AGs” to arrest a laundry list of Democratic political figures and others. The list includes: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, George Soros, former AG Eric Holder, Mark Zuckerberg, Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, and Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

But it is the Stormy Daniels case that has sent Trump into a frenzy of threats and incitement that included a late-night social media post warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged and a post that featured juxtaposed images of Bragg and Trump wielding a baseball bat that he deleted shortly after Bragg received a threat on his life in the mail.

The latest post does not feature a thumbnail image, but the photo beneath Root’s headline is a split image of Trump and DA Bragg.

