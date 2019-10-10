Just hours after blasting the network on Twitter, President Donald Trump took time out of his Minneapolis campaign rally to individually praise almost every personality on Fox News’ morning and primetime lineup.

After a new Fox News poll the day before showed a slim majority of Americans now support impeaching and removing Trump from office over his Ukraine-whistleblower scandal, Trump had lashed out at the network’s pollster — “they suck” — and said the network” doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be.”

But Thursday night, all was, at least temporarily, forgotten.

“Fox and Friends, they treat us great. I just want fairness,” Trump told the rallygoers. “What a great group. Ainsley [Earhardt] and Steve [Doocy], and, by the way, Brian [Kilmeade] has gotten a lot better, right? Brian was a seven, he’s getting close to 10 territory. Sometimes Pete Hegseth gets on there for the weekends.”

The president then admiringly name-checked nearly every one of his staunchest defenders on Fox News: “How good does Jesse Watters do?”, the “very good” and “smart” Tucker Carlson, the “legendary” Sean Hannity with his “number one show,” and Laura Ingraham, “who is knocking it out of the park.”

He went on to compliment Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo and the “great” Lou Dobbs before doubling back to the mothership to highlight Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro: “We cannot forget Judge Jeanine. I would be in such trouble. I’m just rattling some names off, but they are just terrific people.”

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.

