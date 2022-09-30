Trump Praises Ginni Thomas For Still Believing 2020 Election Was Stolen: ‘Most Importantly, She is Right’

Former President Donald Trump praised Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for “having the courage of her convictions” when she told the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday that she still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“Congratulations to Ginni Thomas for having the courage of her convictions. Most importantly, she is right,” began Trump in a widely released statement on Friday.

“The Election was Rigged and Stolen, and everyone knows it—especially the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country. Cheating on Elections is the only thing they do really well, and that’s because Weak Republicans and RINOs allow them to get away with it. Fortunately, Ginni Thomas is not one of them and, by the way, her husband is Great!” the former president concluded.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MI), the Democrat chairing of the House Jan. 6 Committee, told reporters after the near five-hour interview that Thomas doubled down on her debunked allegations that the election was stolen. Thomas was asked directly if Thomas continues to deny the election results, to which he replied, “Yes.”

Thomas is under scrutiny for her role in trying to influence state lawmakers in several states to throw out the election results and replace Biden electors with Trump electors – effectively overthrowing the democratic process.

She is also under fire for text messages she sent to then-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows parroting wild QAnon-style conspiracy theories surrounding the election. Additionally, Thomas briefly attended the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on Jan. 6th, which preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas was a close ally of Trump while he was in office and would often meet with the president to discuss hiring and firing in his administration. “Years before she became one of then-President Donald Trump’s most prominent coup supporters, Ginni Thomas was already notorious in his West Wing for, among other things, ruining staffers’ afternoons by working Trump into fits of vengeful rage,” reported the Washington Post in April.

“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” a former senior Trump administration official is quoted as saying. “When Ginni Thomas showed up, you knew your day was wrecked.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com