Trump Promises 25th Amendment Will Come Back to ‘Haunt’ Biden: ‘Be Careful What You Wish for’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the 25th Amendment posed “zero” risk to him, but that it could come back to “haunt” President-elect Joe Biden.

“The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration,” Trump said in an afternoon speech in Alamo, Texas, where he was commemorating the construction of a border wall. “As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.

He also addressed an effort by congressional Democrats to impeach him during the final week of his term in the White House.

“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious with hunt in the history of our country, and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the U.S.A. — especially at this very tender time,” Trump said.

The president also briefly addressed the unrest that took place in Washington, D.C. after he held a rally there last week, saying a “mob” had “trashed the halls of government.”

“We believe in respecting America’s history and traditions, not tearing them down,” he said. “We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting.”

Watch above via One America News Network.

