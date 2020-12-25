comScore

Trump Promises Christmas Speech to Service Members — Without ‘Fake News’ Present

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 25th, 2020, 3:31 pm

In the afternoon hours on Christmas Day, President Donald Trump stated via Twitter that he will be partaking in a video conference call with United States service members, adding that news media wouldn’t be invited.

“Going now to make a short speech to service members from all over the world. It is a celebration of Christmas. Video Conference – Fake News not invited!” Trump tweeted Friday afternoon.

Additionally, Trump addressed on Twitter ongoing stimulus coronavirus relief negotiations, where the president tweeted in support of giving $2,000 checks to Americans.

“Give our people the money!” he added.

