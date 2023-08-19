Trump RAGES at Election Loss To Biden — Attacks Election Crimes Prosecutor Fani Willis In Saturday Morning Rants

Ex-President Donald Trump woke up Saturday morning and raged at his election loss to President Joe Biden while attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for prosecuting his attempt to overturn it.

It seems like a million years ago, but Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night on 13 counts related to election crimes. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment have been given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment, and Trump is expected to surrender Thursday.

On Saturday morning, Trump kept up the attacks he’s been making all week with angry posts on his Truth Social platform that included an embittered relitigation of his loss to Biden — in the general election as well as in Georgia.

Trump wrote:

Highly respected Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself. Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America! … I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, “LOST” Georgia. All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON’T!

President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party — including Republican officials in Georgia.

