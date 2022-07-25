Trump Rages at ‘Terrible’ Fox & Friends for ‘Botched’ Poll Numbers’: They’ve ‘Gone to the Dark Side’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox & Friends Monday morning for allegedly “botching” his poll numbers in an early morning segment that said was “no doubt on purpose.”

It’s not clear exactly what specific portion of the three-hour show he was referencing in a TruthSocial post he put up at 8:19 am, but Trump called the show on which he was once a regular contributor “terrible” and saying they have gone to the “dark side.”

@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible – gone to the “dark side.” They quickly quote the big Turning Point Poll victory of almost 60 points over the number two Republican, and then hammer me with outliers. Actually, almost all polls have me leading all Republicans & Biden BY A LOT. RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst Speakers EVER, must be running the place. Anyway, thank you to Turning Point, the crowd & “love” was AMAZING!

At the top of the 7 AM hour of Monday’s show, Fox & Friends reported on a straw poll conducted over the weekend at the Talking Points USA conference in Tampa, where Trump himself spoke Saturday evening. As you can see in the segment below, the results of the straw poll are reported, with Trump getting 79% support of those that responded.

But the co-hosts pointed out that this straw poll was only at a very narrow slice of the Republican party, attendees at the far-right conservative political group Talking Points USA.

Steve Doocy noted, after showing the poll results, “Keep in mind, Turning Point, a group of young Republican conservative activists from all across the country. So, you have got people from all across the country convening in Tampa.”

“I’m thinking about that is a little different than a couple of other polls that we have seen over the last couple of weeks two,” he added. “Weeks ago in Florida Blueprint polling did a poll, DeSantis leads the former president in all age groupings.”

