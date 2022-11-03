Trump Rages ‘They Ought to Impeach’ Mitch McConnell, Claims Democrats ‘Must Have Something On Him’

Former President Donald Trump joined John Frederick on Real America’s Voice Thursday and took aim at the Democratic Party, which he claimed was purposefully destroying the United States and claimed the Democrats must “have something on” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) – who he also declared should be impeached.

“The Democrats are scheming probably with some of the RINOs in order to blow the debt ceiling up. What is your position on that?” Frederick asked Trump on the far-right platform that also hosts Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Listen:

Trump this morning calls for Mitch McConnell to be impeached: “They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell .. they have something on him.” pic.twitter.com/qP5UPtml7g — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2022

“It’s crazy what’s happening with this debt ceiling. Mitch McConnell keeps allowing them to have it. I mean, they ought to impeach Mitch McConnell if he allows that,” fumed Trump.

“They frankly, Mitch McConnell, something has to be, they have something on him. How he approves this thing is incredible,” Trump added.

Trump had made a regular habit of attacking McConnell, who leads the Republicans in the U.S. Senate and may very well be majority leader in the next Congress.

In late September, Trump attacked McConnell and his wife in a social media post that many critics and observers decried as racist and threatening.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” wrote Trump on his Truth Social platform.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Trump concluded. McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao was born in Taiwan and served in both Trump’s and President George W. Bush’s cabinet – becoming the first Asian American woman ever to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Trump’s statement quickly went viral. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes commented, “Kinda seems like the ex-president just posted a death threat aimed at Mitch McConnell… I mean, I guess he means it figuratively? Maybe?”

