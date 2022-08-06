Trump Rally Speaker Gushes About Trump’s Sharp Mind, As One Does: ‘Do You Remember Pi From School?’

GOP candidate for Wisconsin Governor Tim Michels regaled a rally crowd with the tale of former President Donald Trump doing calculations in his head, asking “Do you remember pi from school?”

Michels was one of the opening speakers at Trump’s rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin Friday night, where he told the story of meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Before you could say “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” Michels was volunteering praise for Trump’s mental acuity that included the former president’s ability to calculate the volume of a cylinder in his head:

So President Trump. President Trump, he and I met down at Mar a Lago, was supposed to be a 20-minute meeting. It lasted an hour and 15 minutes. We talked about the governor’s race. We talked about politics. We spent a lot of time talking about building things. I am here to tell you how sharp that man’s mind is. He asked me questions like “Tim. Why do sometimes you build two 30-inch pipelines next to each other, and why not just build one 42-inch pipeline instead?” Do you remember pi back in school? 3.14? It’s what you use to determine the volume of product that can go through a cylinder. President Trump was doing this in his head. By the way, the answer is one 42-inch pipeline carries about the same amount of products as two 30-inch. But he knew that in his head. He asked me questions like, “How do you build a subway tunnel 80 feet under the streets of Manhattan in New York? How does a tunnel boring machine work?” I’ll tell you what. We hit it off fabulously. He’s a builder. I’m a builder. He’s an outsider. I’m an outsider. He’s a businessman. I’m a businessman. And that’s why he said, Tim, I’m going to endorse you.

Michels didn’t explain why, if Trump completed that calculation in his head, he still didn’t know why do sometimes you build two 30-inch pipelines next to each other, and why not just build one 42-inch pipeline instead? Perhaps he was testing Michel’s calculating skills.

