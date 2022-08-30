Trump Re-Ups His Demand to ‘Hold a New Election, NOW!’ In Bizarre Overnight TruthSocial Post

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his demand for a new election in a bizarre post published the wee hours of the morning on his social network site TruthSocial.

“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well,” Trump posted at 1:46 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!” he added.

Trump had previously called for his reinstatement as president on Monday.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, “Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.” This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” he posted on Truth Social.

The “Laptop from Hell” refers to the laptop belonging to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, that revealed his controversial business dealings with China and Ukraine. The contents of the laptop were first reported by the New York Post ahead of the 2020 election. Amid fears the story was Russian misinformation, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter cracked down on the sharing of the story.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, told podcaster Joe Rogan last week that the FBI alerted Facebook in 2020 to be on the lookout for Russian misinformation ahead of the election — shortly before The New York Post published its story about Hunter Biden.

The FBI said alerting Facebook about the threat of Russian election meddling is standard operation procedure.

“The FBI routinely notifies U.S. private sector entities, including social media providers, of potential threat information, so that they can decide how to better defend against threats,” said the agency in a Friday statement.

Facebook also pointed out in a statement that this is not new information.

“As we’ve said, nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Sen. [Ron] Johnson in Oct 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference – nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” tweeted Meta on Friday.

As we’ve said, nothing about the Hunter Biden laptop story is new. Below is what Mark told Sen. Johnson in Oct 2020 and what Mark told Joe Rogan this week. The FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference – nothing specific about Hunter Biden. https://t.co/pHtzvh6r0r — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

The FBI agent Trump referred to in his Tuesday morning post, Timothy Thibault, retired from the FBI over the weekend, reported Fox News on Monday.

