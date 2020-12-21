comScore

Trump Reportedly Attacked Mitch McConnell in Message to Lawmakers, Claiming Credit for His Reelection Because of… a Tweet and a Robocall

By Josh FeldmanDec 21st, 2020, 10:47 pm

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

President Donald Trump reportedly went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in an email sent to GOP lawmakers on Monday that included him trying to take credit for McConnell winning reelection.

Per Axios, the White House sent around a slide reading, “Sadly, Mitch forgot! He was the first one off the ship!”

McConnell, of course, had been criticized for not acknowledging Joe Biden’s win sooner.

The slide then bizarrely tries to claim a link between the president’s public efforts to boost McConnell and McConnell ultimately winning his race in Kentucky. It cites polls (which apparently were not “fake” ones) making the rather bold stretch that McConnell ultimately won reelection because 1) the president tweeted an endorsement of him in June, and 2) the president made a robocall for him in the final week of the campaign.

A tweet and a robocall.

As Jonathan Swan wrote, “While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim.”

To reiterate, McConnell is being attacked by the president and his supporters because he acknowledged the reality that Joe Biden is the President-elect.

