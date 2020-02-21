The National Security Council review of John Bolton’s book is still underway as of this week, with the former U.S. national security adviser decrying “censorship” from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump himself is apparently directly weighing in on the process and wants Bolton’s book to be blocked from publication.

Per the Washington Post:

[T]he president has insisted to aides that Bolton’s account of his work in Trump’s White House, “The Room Where It Happened,” should not see the light of day before the November election, according to the two people familiar with the conversations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House deliberations. Trump has told his lawyers that Bolton should not be allowed to publish any of his interactions with Trump about national security because they are privileged and classified, these people said. He has also repeatedly brought up the book with his team, asking whether Bolton is going to be able to publish it, they said.

The report also noted that during his lunch with news anchors in early February, Trump apparently called Bolton a “traitor” and said, “I give the guy a break. I give him a job. And then he turns on me.”

Bolton this week played coy at details in his book. He has expressed some criticisms of Trump administration foreign policy on North Korea and Iran, but only hinted at the Ukraine saga during an event this week as the “sprinkles” on top of an ice cream sundae.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]