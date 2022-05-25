Trump Reportedly Eyes Elise Stefanik as Potential 2024 Running Mate: ‘He Definitely Likes Her’

Former President Donald Trump is considering Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as a 2024 running mate, people with access to him told CNN.

Trump has yet to state if he intends to run again. If he does, it is highly unlikely former Vice President Mike Pence would find himself on another ticket.

The pair have been engaged in a very public falling out for months.

According to CNN’s Melanie Zanona and Gabby Orr, Stefanik appears to check all the boxes for Trump:

Conversations about adding Stefanik to a future Trump ticket have gained steam in recent weeks at Mar-a-Lago and in other Republican circles, sources said. Current and former advisers and others in Trump’s orbit have privately argued that the New York Republican, who replaced Rep. Liz Cheney as the no. 3 House Republican last year, is a fierce and loyal attack dog, and Trump would benefit from tapping a woman for vice president should he run again. Two people familiar with the matter said Trump has been surveying close friends and allies on what they think of Stefanik, one of several Republican women he is possibly eyeing for the potential VP slot, though he has not ruled out a few male contenders, too.

One source told CNN Trump believes Stefanik has pivoted from moderate to “America First” conservative. Another source said Trump finds the idea of adding a female to a potential ticket attractive to his potential re-election prospects.

“There is a part of Trump who thinks he needs a female VP. He definitely likes her, likely because of how effusive she is to him,” the person said.

Stefanik has reportedly not weighed in on being considered. Trump ally Chris Ruddy told CNN on the record Stefanik is not only liked, but there is a sentiment among Republicans a female running mate would help the party reach more voters.

“President Trump thinks very highly of Elise Stefanik… She has been talked about in circles close to him as a potential vice presidential,” Ruddy. “And there’s a feeling among a lot of people on the Republican side that they need to have a woman on the ticket this time.”

