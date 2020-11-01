If President Donald Trump wins re-election, he will most likely engage in a “huge overhaul” and get rid of a number of top officials.

That’s from a new report in Politico, which describes the plan as a “purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response.”

Top health officials potentially on the chopping block include CDC Director Robert Redfield, who Trump has publicly pushes back on, NIH Director Francis Collins, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

Politico’s report notes that “there is a debate over whether it is prudent to make changes to the health care team in the middle of a once-in-a-century global pandemic.”

And then there’s the U.S. intel agencies:

The president is eying a remake of leadership at the FBI, CIA and Pentagon, exasperated with what he perceives as unwillingness to investigate his preferred subjects or take on the government’s “deep state”… [G]overnment leaders like FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are potentially in the crosshairs. Trump is angry with Wray and Haspel for not investigating his claims, made without any concrete evidence, that the Obama White House conspired against him and his 2016 campaign.

This follows earlier reporting from Axios that Trump would “move to immediately fire” Wray, Haspel, and Esper if he wins.

Bill Barr may stay on despite what the president has publicly vented about his issues with his AG recently, while some other Cabinet-level officials like Betsy DeVos may leave.

