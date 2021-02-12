Trump Reportedly Told Kevin McCarthy on Furious Call During Riots ‘I Guess These People Are More Upset About the Election Than You Are’

In the middle of Trump impeachment trial proceedings, new reporting from the day of the Capitol riots has dropped.

You may remember previous reporting from Axios about a phone call Donald Trump had with Kevin McCarthy the day of the riots, during which the former president made the incredibly false claim it was actually antifa that stormed the Capitol — something even McCarthy called BS on.

Now CNN is reporting some more vivid details from that very heated call and what it reveals about Trump’s state of mind while the rioting was underway:

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy. McCarthy insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off. Trump’s comment set off what Republican lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told the President the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked Trump, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call.

CNN’s reporting cites “multiple Republicans” briefed on the contents of the call. One Republican on the record, Jaime Herrera Beutler, told CNN, “You have to look at what he did during the insurrection to confirm where his mind was at. That line right there demonstrates to me that either he didn’t care, which is impeachable, because you cannot allow an attack on your soil, or he wanted it to happen and was OK with it, which makes me so angry.”

McCarthy initially condemned Trump’s rhetoric after the riots, but more recently met with Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

