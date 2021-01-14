Donald Trump’s relationship with Rudy Giuliani has deteriorated to the point that the president is refusing to pay his personal attorney for his services to him over the past 2 months, according to a recent report.

As Trump faces his impeachment once again, numerous reports have described the president’s anger and sadness over the backlash he is facing for inciting the insurrectionist mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. The Washington Post reported that, as Trump’s inner circle grows smaller and smaller, he is frustrated with those who remain, and lashing out at those who he feels have not defended him enough.

Ever since the 2020 election, Giuliani traveled around the country pushing false voter fraud claims in order to advance Trump’s effort to legally dispute his defeat. However, the Post reports that “Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees” and demanded that he personally review Giuliani’s expenses before any reimbursement.

The article also says Trump was angered at one point by Giuliani asking that he be paid $20,000 a day in exchange for his legal services. Giuliani has denied making that request in the past, though the figure reportedly lies within the paperwork of his arrangement with Trump.

Beyond Giuliani’s failure to help Trump overturn his 2020 election defeat, it is quite possible that he will be a liability for the president in his upcoming impeachment trial. Giuliani has received some of the blame for the violent attack on the Capitol since he called for “trial by combat” before Congress moved to certify Joe Biden’s presidency.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]