Trump Reveals The Elton John CD He Gave North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ‘Was Made in South Korea’

Former President Donald Trump revealed his gift to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un was made in South Korea during a recent interview.

The exchange took place on the Thursday night edition of the Full Send Podcast where Trump chatted with co-hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg about the state of the country.

During their conversation, Forgeard asked specifically about Trump’s controversial 2019 meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step into North Korea.

“What was he like as like a person? Because he’s like such a mysterious Batman kind of figure — no one knows what he’s like, what is Kim Jong Un like?” Forgeard said.

“He is very smart and he’s very cunning and he’s very ruthless,” Trump described.

Forgeard pressed the former president about what exactly made Jong Un “smart.”

“Well, I guess genetically, he was born pretty smart,” Trump said. “Don’t forget he took over a country at 23 and even though he was sort of like, it was like an inheritance. This is a country with smart, energetic people. He, from a very early start, got it. He took it over from his father, but very young… And lemme tell you, he is the boss of that country. But I got to know him very well.”

Trump argued that had former President Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton been president, there would have been nuclear war. He recalled the back and forth he had with the North Korean dictator in which he gave him the nickname “little rocketman.”

“How’d you guys squash that?” Forgeard said.

“I said, ‘Did you ever hear of the song Rocket Man?’ when I was with him. He said, ‘No, no, no.’ Did you ever hear of Elton John? ‘No, no, no,'” Trump described. “I actually handed him the song, Rocket Man. Which is a pretty good song by Elton John.”

“I gave him a tape… I didn’t show that it was made in South Korea, frankly. That the recorder — it said South Korea. I said, ‘Take that off.’ We had it chiseled off,” Trump chuckled.

