Trump Rips ‘Mentally ill’ George Conway: ‘I Don’t Know What Kellyanne Did to Him, But It Must Have Been Really Bad’

Former President Donald Trump ripped George Conway Thursday in a bizarre email from his Save America PAC.

The former president shared a screenshot of a tweet from conservative commentator Caleb Hull. On Tuesday, Hull posted an image of George during a morning appearance on CNN, and asked his followers, “Is George Conway ok…?”

Is George Conway ok…? pic.twitter.com/5iCTOJkLd4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 27, 2022

The tweet did not gain a great deal of traction, but somehow it caught the attention of Trump. He shared it via email and savaged the political power couple in a message two days later.

“No, he’s mentally ill,” Trump wrote. “A very sick man. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to him, but it must have been really bad. She has totally destroyed this guy–his mind is completely shot!”

The message was apparently a kind of “retweet,” which Trump must now do through his PAC. He was banned from Twitter last year.

The attack on George was an obvious one, as the Lincoln Project co-founder has publicly opposed the former president years. His wife Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, served as an advisor in the Trump White House. It’s unclear what Trump meant by the “bad” thing she had done to him.

Just a few months ago, Kellyanne defended her former boss on Fox News over his handling of the economy.

“I worked in that White House for four years. We never even heard of a such of a thing. There was no supply chain crisis” pic.twitter.com/UPmLRFoivJ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2021

The purpose of Trump’s statement on Kellyanne remains unclear. What is apparent is Trump is still accessing Twitter. That is in spite of the fact he owns a social media company, and he stated just days ago he would never return to the platform.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News after Elon Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter Monday.“I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on [TRUTH Social].”

