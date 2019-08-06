Trump, RNC File Lawsuits Over New California Law on Tax Returns

Last week, California passed a law that would require candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the primary ballot. The Trump campaign has now retaliated, suing to challenge the law.

Both Trump and the RNC are filing suit against the law. Per the New York Times:

The suits filed Tuesday claim that the law would suppress the votes of millions of Californians who want to vote for Mr. Trump by adding a new requirement for a presidential candidate. The R.N.C. suit asserts that Mr. Newsom was creating an “extra-constitutional qualification for the office of president.” The suit argues that Democratic-controlled state legislatures were challenging Mr. Trump because they were “enraged” by his 2016 victory, when he did not disclose his federal tax returns.

Yesterday Judicial Watch announced it’s filing a lawsuit challenging the law on behalf of four California voters.

The California law received some criticism after it was passed last week. Mediaite founder Dan Abrams raised concern last week it’s “dumb and dangerous” and should be seen as “scary stuff” because of how it politicizes the process.

After news of the lawsuits broke, Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted, “There’s an easy fix Mr. President — release your tax returns as you promised during the campaign and follow the precedent of every president since 1973.”

There’s an easy fix Mr. President — release your tax returns as you promised during the campaign and follow the precedent of every president since 1973. https://t.co/XodBK9ScqB — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 6, 2019

