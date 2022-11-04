Trump Royally Pissed Off Charles and William By Asking ‘Who Wouldn’t’ Take Naked Pics of Kate Middleton Amid Scandal: Book

A 2012 tweet from pre-White House Donald Trump sent the British royal family into fits of “profanity” amid Kate Middleton’s nude photo leak.

Middleton was barely the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012 when a Danish tabloid published nude photos taken of her on her honeymoon with Prince William. The couple was on a private beach when a photographer crashed the party. Lawsuits were filed.

On this side of the Atlantic, Trump shared his thoughts on the photo leak on his then-Twitter account.

“Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame,” he wrote on the platform. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!”

According to author Christopher Andersen’s upcoming book The King: The Life of Charles III, the monarch and his son were royally roiled. Not only did the tweet anger the Brits, but so did Trump’s claim he could have “nailed” the late Princess Diana – given she could have proved to him she did not have HIV.

Newsweek obtained an advance copy of the book and reported:

The former U.S. president sparked “torrents of profanity” from Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry after he said that Kate Middleton had “only herself to blame” for topless photographs taken without her consent and published in French magazine Closer. Trump also left Charles “disappointed” after referring to him as the “Prince of Whales,” spelled like the sea mammals, rather than the “Prince of Wales,” author Christopher Andersen wrote in The King: The Life of Charles III. Trump suggesting that he “could have nailed” Princess Diana, if he had wanted to, also “didn’t help.”

Anderson wrote in one excerpt, “It didn’t help that Trump had aggressively pursued Princess Diana after her divorce—overtures that were rebuffed—and claimed later on a radio program that he could have ‘nailed her if I wanted to,’ but only if she passed an HIV test.”

According to the book, the Royal Family wanted to find a way out of hosting Trump in the U.K. after he became president. The visit cited by Andersen ultimately never occurred.

