Trump Says DeSantis is A ‘Rocketman That’s Crashing’ and Bashes Governor’s Record in Florida: ‘Very High on Crime’

Former President Donald Trump opened up about a potential face off with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The exchange took place on the Thursday night edition of the Full Send Podcast where Trump chatted with co-hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg about the state of the country.

The short conversation was riddled with promises for a second term and plans to get foreign leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin in line.

“They go after me because I stick up for the people. If I didn’t stick up for the people, they wouldn’t, but they go after me because I’m protecting the people,” Trump said before saying that the 2024 elections would be just as big as 2016.

“Do you think that your biggest competition lies within your own party?” Steinberg said.

“Yeah. Like from the people running in the party? Yeah, but they’re really fading fast,” Trump said. “I mean, it’s fading very, very quickly.”

“You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing. He was not gonna win. He was gonna lose. And I endorsed him… Not only there, then I got him through the general election. He was running against somebody who at the time was considered very good as a politician,” Trump touted.

Trump recalled DeSantis refusing to comment about running against him for President.

“I said, ‘That’s not supposed to happen!’ He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him… He was losing by like 25, 30 points very shortly before the election — when I endorsed him. He went like a rocket ship. Like rocketman,” Trump said referencing the popular Elton John song.

“I should call him rocketman. But now he’s a rocketman that’s crashing. His polls are terrible. I’m leading him in every state,” Trump added.

“Why do you think he’s — like, besides that, cause he’s done a pretty good job with Florida. You agree? Why do you think you’re a better choice than DeSantis?” Forgeard asked.

“Actually, if you look at the numbers, he didn’t do a great job,” Trump refuted.

“If you take a look at the numbers, he’s very high on crime, very high, right at the top, almost at the top. I think he gets good publicity,” Trump said, explaining away the buzz around DeSantis.

Watch above via Full Send Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com