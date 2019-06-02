comScore
Trump Says He Never Called Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After His Own ‘War Room’ Accidentally Busted Him For It

By Tommy ChristopherJun 2nd, 2019, 10:20 am

Headlines last week said that Donald Trump talked about Meghan Markle, former Suits actress and current Duchess of Sussex, and called her “nasty” in an interview ahead of his 3-day state visit to the UK.

On Twitter, the official Trump “War Room” — a verified account “Managed by #TeamTrump 2020 campaign” — disputed those headlines on Twitter, singling out CNN and tweeting the network was “falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.'” With that tweet, they included a video, which showed Trump…calling Markle nasty.

That tweet was dragged on Twitter.

On Sunday morning Trump joined his official “War Room” and also claimed he never said the thing that his war room tweeted a video of him saying.

The Trump War Room’s next project will likely be a Trump-themed version of the Spider-man pointing at Spider-man meme, with an extra Spiderman pointing at the two other Spider-men.

Watch the official Trump War Room video of Trump calling Meghan Markle “nasty” above, via “Official Trump War Room/”

