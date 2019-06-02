Headlines last week said that Donald Trump talked about Meghan Markle, former Suits actress and current Duchess of Sussex, and called her “nasty” in an interview ahead of his 3-day state visit to the UK.

On Twitter, the official Trump “War Room” — a verified account “Managed by #TeamTrump 2020 campaign” — disputed those headlines on Twitter, singling out CNN and tweeting the network was “falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.'” With that tweet, they included a video, which showed Trump…calling Markle nasty.

Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 1, 2019

That tweet was dragged on Twitter.

I did rapid response for many years and for several presidential campaigns and I don’t remember ever putting out a video proving that my candidate said exactly what I was claiming they didn’t. It’s bold, if you don’t care about the truth at all. https://t.co/8ZvmfMVFsi — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) June 1, 2019

On Sunday morning Trump joined his official “War Room” and also claimed he never said the thing that his war room tweeted a video of him saying.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

The Trump War Room’s next project will likely be a Trump-themed version of the Spider-man pointing at Spider-man meme, with an extra Spiderman pointing at the two other Spider-men.

