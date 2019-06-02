Trump Says He Never Called Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After His Own ‘War Room’ Accidentally Busted Him For It
Headlines last week said that Donald Trump talked about Meghan Markle, former Suits actress and current Duchess of Sussex, and called her “nasty” in an interview ahead of his 3-day state visit to the UK.
On Twitter, the official Trump “War Room” — a verified account “Managed by #TeamTrump 2020 campaign” — disputed those headlines on Twitter, singling out CNN and tweeting the network was “falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.'” With that tweet, they included a video, which showed Trump…calling Markle nasty.
Fake News CNN is at it again, falsely claiming President Trump called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Here is what he actually said. Listen for yourself! pic.twitter.com/kLuPXBLMhf
That tweet was dragged on Twitter.
I did rapid response for many years and for several presidential campaigns and I don’t remember ever putting out a video proving that my candidate said exactly what I was claiming they didn’t.
It’s bold, if you don’t care about the truth at all. https://t.co/8ZvmfMVFsi
On Sunday morning Trump joined his official “War Room” and also claimed he never said the thing that his war room tweeted a video of him saying.
I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!
The Trump War Room’s next project will likely be a Trump-themed version of the Spider-man pointing at Spider-man meme, with an extra Spiderman pointing at the two other Spider-men.
Watch the official Trump War Room video of Trump calling Meghan Markle “nasty” above, via “Official Trump War Room/”
