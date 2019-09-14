Trump Says He Spoke With Netanyahu About Defense Pact and Will Continue Talks ‘After the Israeli Elections’

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he’s been in talks with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu about moving forward on a mutual defense pact, and that he looks forward to continuing those discussions “after the Israeli Elections,” effectively endorsing and predicting a win for Netanyahu.

The pair of tweets in support of the prime minister were sent on Saturday morning, with Trump making the case obliquely that Netanyahu is the right man to “further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries” due to their talks regarding a mutual defense pact.

I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

….between our two countries. I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

“I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month,” wrote Trump, confident of the outcome.

[Featured photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com