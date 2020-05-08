According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment rate stands at 14.7 percent. The nation also lost 20.5 million jobs in the month of April. That figure represents the biggest job loss for a single month in American history.

Speaking with Fox & Friends Friday, President Donald Trump downplayed the dismal numbers.

“It’s fully expected, there’s no surprise, everybody knows this,” Trump said. He added, “even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that.”

Trump went on to say that the numbers underscore the need for America to get back to work.

“People are ready to go,” Trump said. “You gotta get it open.”

This is a developing story.

