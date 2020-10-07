President Donald Trump tweeted another video recorded in front of the White House Wednesday afternoon to make more public comments about his recovery from the coronavirus.

He commended the “great professionals” at Walter Reed and said, “I wasn’t feeling so hot, and within a very short period of time they gave me Regeneron, and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately.”

The president talked up Covid therapeutics and said, “It just made me better. I call that a cure… We have get ’em done, we have to get ’em approved.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

On the continued work for a vaccine, Trump remarked, “We’re going to have a great vaccine very very shortly. I think we should have it before the election, but frankly the politics gets involved and that’s okay. They want to play their games… But we did it.”

“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great. I feel like perfect,” Trump continued. “So I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said, ‘Let me take it,’ it was my suggestion, ‘let me take it,’ and it was incredible the way it worked. Incredible. And I think if I didn’t catch it, we’d be looking at that, like, a number of other drugs, but it really did a fantastic job.”

The president returned to work at the Oval Office Wednesday, despite concerns about the risk factors. The White House has said they’re taking precautionary measures like having PPE for staffers.

In the past few days, more staffers in the Trump administration have tested positive for the coronavirus — including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller.

