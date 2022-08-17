Trump Shares Article Calling the FBI ‘Fascist Bureau of Investigation’ Days After Calling to Lower the Temperature

Former President Donald Trump shared an article on his TRUTH Social page Wednesday that described the FBI as the “Fascist Bureau of Investigation.”

The article was shared days after Trump called for cooler heads to prevail after his home was raided by the bureau last Monday.

Without comment, Trump shared an article authored by former CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord in the American Spectator.

Lord argued:

There is, in fact, nothing new here. What was on display in Mar-a-Lago the other night with the FBI was the oldest of human vices — the lust for absolute power. It was precisely because the Founding Fathers understood that lust exactly that they carefully wrote a constitution that took care to reign it in with a series of checks and balances. Yet even with those checks in place, the FBI and the Department of Justice have blown through all the flashing warning lights because of the personal, political hatreds Washington elites have for Donald Trump — and even more for the millions of Americans who voted for him.

“The FBI has become the Fascist Bureau of Investigation, a government agency weaponized against American citizens it doesn’t like,” Lord concluded. “What a disgrace. And a dangerous disgrace at that.”

Lord was fired by CNN in 2017 after he posted “Sieg Heil!” — a reference to Nazism — on his Twitter page during a back-and-forth with Media Matters CEO Angelo Carusone.

He was known for his passionate defense of Trump on the network before he was ousted.

Trump shared Lord’s Aug. 11 post designating the FBI as “fascist” just days after he told Fox News he wanted to help lower the national temperature.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” Trump said of the raid of Mar-a-Lago. “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

