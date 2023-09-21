Trump Shares Fox News Segment Trashing Howard Stern: ‘The Prince Harry of All Media’

Donald Trump shared some intense criticism of Howard Stern on Truth Social early Thursday morning.

Stern has made headlines in recent weeks for his hot takes on everything from Rep. Lauren Boebert’s disruptive appearance at Beetlejuice the musical to declaring himself proudly “Woke!” over his refusal to support Trump.

Now, former President Donald Trump is joining in the chorus of Stern critics — sharing a clip from Fox & Friends First Thursday which featured Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla torching the legendary radio host, and attributing his downfall to Trump.

“Donald Trump’s media omnipotence broke Howard Stern. This is very important. Trump used to be on Stern’s show every week. They were friends. So this idea that Trump was the worst guy who ever walked the face of the earth, why were you hanging out with him?” Failla said in the clip.

“Trump came along and had a similar act to Howard’s in the sense that he was crass and vulgar, and he really did resonate with the little guy. And he rode that mentality all the way to the White House. It killed Howard because he was the king of all media. He had that super ego of like, ‘I’m the most important person to ever open their mouth in front of a microphone.’ And suddenly Trump turned Howard from the king of all media into the Prince Harry of all media. Nobody cared,” Failla said.

“Its 100% ego,” he added. “The secondary level to this is politics from the standpoint of how he did so many things that were anti-woke. When you talk about objectifying women, when you talk about wearing blackface in your sketches, that his political proclamations are the end result of a hostage situation. He openly takes them every day because he knows that crowd would cancel him in a second for all of the things he did.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

