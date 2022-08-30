Trump Shares QAnon ‘Q Drop’ During Wild Morning on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump went on a wild social media sharing spree on Tuesday and spread memes, insults, jokes, and, of course, conspiracy theories to his almost 4 million followers on Truth Social.

Trump’s flurry of social media activity, some 60-plus posts by one count, on Monday came a day after Axios reported that Truth Social “serious financial and legal stress as it tries to survive.” Trump’s social media platform reportedly owes “$1.6 million in backdated payments” to one of its key vendors supplying the platform’s infrastructure and hosting.

So, while Trump’s activity may simply be a ploy to increase traffic to the embattled site, the former president’s posts were also notable for their bombastic content, which offered a wink and nod to the far-right of American politics.

One of Trump’s posts was a “re-truth” of a QAnon conspiracy theory “Q drop” – which are messages allegedly posted by “Q.” The QAnon conspiracy is a far-right worldview and political movement that believes a Satanic cabal of elites and pedophiles is running a secret sex trafficking ring and has been conspiring against Trump – who was supposed to defeat the cabal with a day of mass arrests and executions known as “the storm.”

“Yes, Donald Trump shared an actual Q drop today,” wrote NBC’s senior reporter Ben Collins, who covers the “dystopian beat.”

Yes, Donald Trump shared an actual Q drop today. He also posted—or “re-truthed”—three dozen other things on TruthSocial this morning. I very highly doubt he’s trying to draw specific attention to Q Drop 11, which is standard Q gibberish. I think he read “FBI” and got excited. pic.twitter.com/idIbanf4w3 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 30, 2022

Collins added, “I very highly doubt he’s trying to draw specific attention to Q Drop 11, which is standard Q gibberish. I think he read ‘FBI’ and got excited.”

QAnon is “an all-encompassing theory of the world, it appears to tie together and explain everything from ‘Pizzagate’ to ISIS to the prevalence of mass shootings and the JFK assassination,” notes CBS News.

In August 2020, while campaigning for reelection, Trump refused to reject support from QAnon followers, saying, “I’ve heard these are people that love our country” despite the movement being linked to multiple acts of violence.

QAnon eventually played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and hundreds of the rioters arrested for their involvement on that day are connected with the movement. “The riot exposed the violent nature of QAnon. Fermented by disinformation on obscure message boards and amplified by social media, some QAnon adherents were linked to violence incidents and had been agitating for a military takeover of the U.S. government for years prior to the insurrection,” added CBS in its overview of QAnon.

Trump also spread more conspiracy theories about Ray Epps, who many on the right have falsely linked to a baseless claim that the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The former president also posted a “mean” photoshopped image of President Joe Biden and a meme attacking RINOs – just to offer a few examples of the type of content Trump was sharing.

