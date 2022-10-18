Former President Donald Trump posted a menacing message to his Truth Social followers on Tuesday claiming there is a “danger from within” in the U.S. and that “something must now be done to rid us of this Cancer.”

Trump posted the message above a meme from a user named Tara Wilson. The meme included an image of Trump in the Oval Office and the message:

THIS MAN’S FIRST TERM EXPOSED THE MOST

IMMENSE DEGENERATION EVER IN THE WHOLE HISTORY

OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY’S DISGUSTING, EVIL TACTICS IT WAS IN THAT TIME THEY DRAMATICALLY

CHANGED FROM SPITEFULLY INTOLERABLE HYPOCRITES, & DOMESTIC THUGS TO SINFULLY IMMORALLY, TOTALLY HEINOUS INTERNATIONAL TERRORISTS

Trump then captioned the meme, writing, “It was during the Trump Administration that the “Deep State” corruption, and pure hatred of our Country, was fully EXPOSED – No longer just a nasty myth, concept, or idea.”

“This is yet another great achievement, but something must now be done to rid us of this Cancer that is purposely destroying our Nation. There is far more danger from within than anything coming from the outside. We must join together and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he concluded.

Many pundits and observers have warned that political rhetoric and divisions in the U.S. are creating dynamics that could potentially lead to political violence.

“The rise both of threats and actual violence shows the dangerous levels of polarization, extremism, and radicalization that we face in America today. In the current period, people see opponents as enemies and many do not trust the motives or actions of opposition leaders,” wrote Brookings fellow Darrell M. West in August.

“The lack of civility has reached such a dangerous level that it threatens the safety of leaders, the functioning of law enforcement, and our society’s ability to address major problems,” he added, warning against the dangers of such rhetoric.

