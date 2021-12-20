Trump Slams Cuomo Brothers in Statement Directed at AG Letitia James: ‘New York Got Lucky!’

Former President Donald Trump lit into New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, targeting her in a statement that segued heavily into comments about the state’s disgraced former governor and his brother.

The statement accompanied Monday’s news that Trump had filed a lawsuit against James to end a civil inquiry into his businesses and to prevent her from participating in a criminal investigation led by Cyrus Vance, the district attorney for New York County.

“Tell Letitia that she is not dealing with the Cuomo brothers,” Trump said in the widely distributed email missive, focusing briefly on James before turning to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and his younger brother, former CNN host Chris Cuomo, to whom Trump has long referred as “Fredo,” a reference inspired by the 1967 film The Godfather.

The elder Cuomo resigned from his position as governor in November after allegations that he sexually harassed numerous former staff members, which resulted in a misdemeanor charge that he is presently battling. The younger Cuomo was terminated from his position at CNN this month after an allegation that he sexually harassed a staffer at the network. His departure also came after revelations that he was heavily involved with his brother’s effort to manage his own controversy.

“A corrupt governor in a corrupt state, including your [the attorney general’s] office and others, and Fredo, who did the governor’s dirty work for him,” Trump added. “Despite many years of investigation that nobody else could have survived even if they did things just slightly wrong, yours is just a continuation of the political Witch Hunt that has gone on against me by the Radical Left Democrats for years.”

The former president closed with a parting shot at James for her short-lived campaign to replace Cuomo in the governor’s mansion, which she ended this month after saying she wanted to “finish the job” as attorney general.

“You are nothing but a corrupt official doing the dirty work of your party,” Trump lamented. “You should not be in office. This could well be the reason you were just rejected by the people of NY in your inept run for governor. You didn’t quit for a higher purpose, you quit because your poll numbers were atrocious — you didn’t have a chance. New York got lucky!”

