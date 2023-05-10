Trump Spews Attacks On E. Jean Carroll To Laughter From Audience At CNN Town Hall: ‘Her Cat Was Named Vagina!’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins wasted little time before asking ex-President Donald Trump about the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial. The audience found his comments on the case hysterical.

Ever since CNN announced their exclusive town hall with Trump, the network has taken a blizzard of criticism for the decision, including from their own contributor and Jan. 6 hero Michael Fanone. One of the most hotly-anticipated lines of questioning quickly became the trial in which the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay Caroll $5 million.

When Trump finally took the stage with Collins at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night, the former White House correspondent got around to asking Trump about the case after about 22 minutes.

“But what do you say to voters who say it disqualifies you from being president?” Collins asked, and when he was done bragging about his poll numbers, Trump unleashed a torrent of attacks on Carroll, and amused the laughing audience with his retelling of the events for which he was found liable, including declaring “Her cat was named Vagina!”

Collins tried to interject periodically, but Trump delivered a solid, nearly uninterrupted four minutes or so of falsehoods and invective at Carroll that ended with the audience cracking up at a slur on her mental health.

