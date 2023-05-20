Trump Suddenly Flips Out On ‘Sleazebag’ Alyssa Farah Griffin With Video Clip and Promise of ‘More to Follow’

Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at his former staffer and now co-host of The View Alyssa Farah Griffin, calling her a “loser” and a “backbencher” in a Truth social post that included a video.

Griffin is a regularly harsh critic of Trump as part of the media, and earlier this month said the ex-president was routinely inappropriate with young female staffers and that it was an “open secret” during her time in the White House.

“Listen, the man’s the former commander-in-chief, he’s currently far and away the Republican frontrunner for president, and I think the American public needs to know who Donald Trump is,” Farah said. “I saw behavior and engagement with very young junior female staffers from the former president that made me uncomfortable.”

Griffin said she reported many such incidents to both Mark Meadows and Stephanie Grisham.

Whether it was those remarks earlier this month that pushed Trump into an otherwise somewhat randomly sudden burst of rage is hard to say, but after naming her one of many “sleazebags” who used to work for him, he included an old administration video of Griffin praising Trump as “a remarkable man” and raving about how great it is to work for him.

“Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left,” Trump wrote. “A loser then, and a loser now!”

He then added, “More to follow.”

Griffin more recently defended CNN’s town hall with Trump on the grounds that it may have been the first time his voting base was hearing about E. Jean Carroll’s allegations.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com