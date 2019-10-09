President Donald Trump was asked today to weigh in on China putting pressure on the NBA. He responded by swiping at the responses from two NBA coaches on the matter.

To briefly recap: the NBA scrambled after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a message in support of Hong Kong protesters, with a response setting off serious controversy. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was criticized for basically dodging the issue, while Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Commissioner Adam Silver‘s response with a dig at Trump.

Trump, in response to the question of whether China should be putting pressure on the NBA, said, “The NBA’s a different thing.”

He proceeded to swipe at both Kerr and Popovich:

“I watched this guy, Steve Kerr, he was like a little boy, he was so scared to be even answering the question… he was shaking. He didn’t even know how to answer the question. He’ll talk about the United States very badly. I watched Popovich sort of the same thing, but he wasn’t quite as scared. They talk badly about the United States but when they talk about China, they don’t want to say anything bad. I thought it was pretty sad actually.”

Trump was again directly asked, “Are you okay then with the Chinese government pressuring the NBA over Hong Kong?”

“They have to work out their own situation. The NBA — they know what they’re doing,” Trump again said before going back to swiping at Kerr and Popovich.

