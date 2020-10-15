President Donald Trump took aim at NBC News and its parent company, Comcast, at a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, just hours before he was set to take the stage at an NBC town hall in Miami.

“So, you know I’m being set up tonight,” Trump told attendees at the Greenville rally, explaining that he referred to Comcast as “Concast” because it was a “con job.”

“It’s NBC, the worst,” Trump said. “Home of ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and some others. They gave Lester Holt — he’s a beauty, they gave Joe Biden, a week ago, a town hall. And it was meant for children … They ask him questions that a child could answer, any child. A smart child, [or] not such a smart child. It was a joke.”

Trump was referencing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s participation in an NBC town hall in Miami last week, which was moderated by the network’s Lester Holt. Trump noted the audience was billed as “neutral,” but that they “only had never-Trumpers in there,” alluding to several participants billed by the network as “undecided voters” who were later found to have made anti-Trump statements.

Biden is scheduled to participate in an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia on Thursday evening, which will moderated by that network’s George Stephanopolous. Trump said Stephanopolous would be “so soft” on Biden, while also referencing his own moderator, NBC host Savannah Guthrie.

“They asked me if I’d do it. I figured, ‘What the hell? We get a free hour on television,'” Trump said. “And we got Savannah Guthrie. She’s always lovely, isn’t she? But I figure, why not? Watch the difference in tone between what they did to this guy, who can’t put two sentences together, and what they do to me.”

“I’d like to watch him, because I want to see if he can make it through the program,” he added. “And honestly, they will be so soft.”

