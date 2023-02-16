Trump Team Brags Trump’s Name Wasn’t In Heavily-Redacted Grand Jury Report — CNN Anchor Points Out ‘No One Was Named’

Former President Donald Trump’s team has responded to the release of a grand jury report by noting Trump’s name wasn’t mentioned in the redacted filing — but CNN’s Abby Phillip pointed out that “no one was named” in the document.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia has been released, and it finds likely evidence of crimes and calls for indictments.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, correspondent Kristen Holmes read from a Trump spokesperson’s statement that notes the parts of the report that were released “do not even mention President Trump’s name,” to which Phillip added an important clarification:

ABBY PHILLIP: First in CNN, reporting. Former President Donald Trump’s team is now responding to the release of the pieces of that special grand jury report in Georgia. Let’s bring in now Kristen Holmes who is down in Florida for us. Kristen, what is the Trump team saying?

KRISTEN HOLMEES: Well, Abby, just before we get to this statement, I do want to note that several advisers have been concerned about this report about the overall grand jury investigation in Georgia. Now, as we have seen the parts of that report we just heard from the Trump team, this is what they said, that “The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the president because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Now, in this statement, which was sent to us by a spokesperson, he goes on to say that Trump did exactly what he was entitled to do, that he was allowed to have that phone call with the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, because it’s freedom of speech. It was his opinion. And it goes on to say that it was because he believed that there was some integrity at risk in the election in 2020.

I will note, I think we are going to hear from former President Trump. Again, I have already heard from one adviser talking about the portion of that Georgia report that talks about the unanimous decision made by the grand jury that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election. That is something that is going to rankle former President Donald Trump, it is something that he still talks about to this day. And it is in part still his defense when it comes to this Georgia probe, saying that he really believed that there was widespread fraud, which is what entitled him to make that call.

So we’re going to keep talking to sources on the ground here to see what the reaction is inside of Trump’s inner circle. We’ll get back to you with that.

ABBY PHILLIP: Yeah, I’m sure he’s not going to like that part of the report, but it remains true that there is no widespread fraud. There was none in Georgia.

And we should also clarify, no one was named in the excerpts that were released for a lot of reasons, including protecting future investigations. Kristen Holmes, thank you for bringing us that update.