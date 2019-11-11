In his campaign to fight back against the House Democrats’ deepening impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump teased the release of a second official White House call summary, this time of his first conversation with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky back in April.

In a tweet sent on Monday evening, Trump cryptically hyped this additional “most important” call summary as “tantalizing” and claimed that he would be publicizing it this week as part of his effort to be the “most transparent president in history,” a claim that fact-checkers have totally debunked.

In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine. I am sure you will find it tantalizing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the released summary of a July 25 call he had with Zelensky proved the conversation was “perfect,” even as House Democrats’ have made his “I want you to do us a favor, though” comment a central piece of evidence in their argument that the president was extorting Ukraine for political help against potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

